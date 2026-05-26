Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks Centre's reply on vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

SC seeks Centre's reply on vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by an ex-vice president of the ITAT, Parveen Kumar Bansal, concerning vacancies in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

SC, Supreme Court

The top court said it was surprised that why these posts are vacant for long and assured Rohatgi that it will look into the issue on the administrative side (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea regarding staff and member vacancies across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and asked the high courts to send judicial officers on deputation to meet the requirements.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and sought assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani on the issue.

"Petition to be supplied to the office of Attorney General to ensure that the unfilled posts are filled at the earliest in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. As a stop gap measure tribunals may request HC to send judicial officers on deputation where such officers can be spared," the bench said.

 

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by a ex-vice president of the ITAT Parveen Kumar Bansal concerning vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that all posts of officers, including registrars, are lying vacant for a number of years.

The top court said it was surprised that why these posts are vacant for long and assured Rohatgi that it will look into the issue on the administrative side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Govt notifies rules for National Sports Tribunal, National Sports Board

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole

heatwave

No relief from heatwave as India braces for intense heat in next 4-5 days

Mango, Alphonso mango

Heat, El Nino and Iran war batter Maharashtra's Alphonso mango trade

heatwave, hot summer, dehydration, water intake

India's scorching nights strain power grid, raise health concerns

Topics : Income tax Supreme Court Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table