SC seeks Centre, states reply on PIL seeking 30% quota for women lawyers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, all states and union territories on a PIL seeking 30 percent quota for women lawyers in government panels and law officer positions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and issued notices to the Centre and others on the PIL filed by the Ladli Foundation Trust.

The PIL sought a direction to the Centre, state governments, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to implement a minimum 30 percent quota for women across all legal tiers, from the Supreme Court panels to local legal aid authorities.

The plea refers to startling empirical evidence to say that while women are entering law schools in record numbers, they are systematically blocked from professional advancement.

"The petitioner, Ladli Foundation Trust ('the Trust') is filing the present PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction for a minimum of 30 percent reservation/representation for women advocates in all governmental panels, including but not limited to the Supreme Court panels, high court panels, government law officer positions, legal aid panels and all central and state government/Public Sector Undertaking empanelments, so as to secure effective enforcement of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15(3), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution," the plea said.