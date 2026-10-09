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Home / India News / SC seeks response on Birla Sun Life's plea against service tax on charges

SC seeks response on Birla Sun Life's plea against service tax on charges

The insurer challenges a CESTAT order upholding service tax on reinstatement charges and a penalty; the Supreme Court has tagged its plea with a similar pending case

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Commissioner of CGST on a plea by Birla Sun Life Insurance challenging a tribunal order that upheld service tax on certain charges levied on life insurance policyholders.
 
A Bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued notice on the insurer’s special leave petition against the April 10, 2026, order of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Mumbai.
 
The court also directed that the matter be tagged with a pending case involving a similar issue.
 
CESTAT had set aside service tax demands on surrender, discontinuation and foreclosure charges, following its earlier decisions in similar disputes involving life insurance companies.
 
 
However, it upheld the levy on reinstatement charges and the penalty imposed on the insurer under Section 78 of the Finance Act, 1994. The tribunal rejected the company’s contention that its bona fide belief that the charges were not taxable was sufficient ground to waive the penalty.

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Appearing for the insurer, counsel told the Supreme Court that a similar dispute was already pending before it and sought to have the present petition heard alongside that matter.
 
The Bench then directed that the case be tagged with that matter.
  

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Topics : Service Tax Supreme Court Birla Sun Life Insurance

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 8:26 PM IST