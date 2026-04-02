SC slams Bengal govt over gherao of judicial officials, calls it calculated

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of seven judicial officials engaged in SIR exercise being taken "hostage" in West Bengal's Malda district, terming it deplorable and seeking responses from the state home secretary, DGP and other officials for their "inaction".

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi permitted the Election Commission to seek either CBI or NIA probe into the unfortunate incident.

It said the incident appears to be a "calculated" and "motivated move to demoralise judicial officers" and to stop the ongoing electoral process.

Observing that the law and order machinery in the state has "broken down", the CJI came down hard on state officials for their delayed action in the issue.

Seven judicial officials, including three women, were taken hostage by the anti-social elements at Malda district, the CJI said, adding that he himself had to monitor the situation till late night on Wednesday.

The top court referred to media reports on the incident and said it was a "brazen attempt not only to browbeat judicial officers but also challenges authority of this court".

The bench said it will not allow anyone to interfere and take law in their hands for psychological attack on judicial officers, and asked the Election Commission to seek central forces from anywhere in the country to protect the judicial officers, their families and other staff engaged in SIR works.

Adding that it was an "abdication of duty" by the West Bengal government and its officers, the court said they will have to give reasons for their inaction.

Seven judicial officers engaged in SIR were gheraoed for several hours in Malda district over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls, officials had said.

According to officials, the protesters initially sought a meeting with the judicial officers. After being denied entry, they began a demonstration around 4 pm on Wednesday and gheraoed the premises.

Three women judicial officers were among those stuck inside the office during the protest, officials had said.