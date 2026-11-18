The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking the removal of videos on social media featuring Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck allegedly raising the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The CJI said the plea would be listed for hearing on Friday.

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed sought urgent intervention, alleging that Filibeck, Secretary-General of Party of European Socialists (PES), had interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the opposition while addressing the summit.

The CJI asked the lawyer to raise elaborate arguments when the matter is taken up by the bench concerned.

Ahmed said the event was organised in Telangana under the aegis of the state government and certain foundations, including the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.

Filibeck triggered a political controversy with his remarks at the summit held on November 13 and 14.

He praised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and referred to his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

Filibeck also mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy had to be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it.

Concluding his remarks, Filibeck allegedly raised the slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod", and said that the Congress party had built the democratic foundations of modern India.