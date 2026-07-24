Friday, July 24, 2026 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear pleas over alleged police excesses during NEET protests

SC to hear pleas over alleged police excesses during NEET protests

The Supreme Court will hear petitions on July 27 over alleged police excesses during NEET protests, while the Delhi High Court deferred a surveillance challenge and declined an NIA probe plea

SC, Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday two petitions alleging excessive use of police force against students protesting across the country over the alleged NEET paper leak, while the Delhi High Court dealt with three separate petitions arising from the demonstrations.
 
The matter in the apex court was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who said police excesses against student protesters were continuing on a daily basis and sought urgent intervention.
 
Accepting the request, the Bench directed that the petitions be listed on July 27.
 
 
The petitions seek guidelines to regulate police action during public protests, an independent probe into the alleged police excesses during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march, and safeguards against the use of plainclothes personnel for crowd control.
 
They also challenge the repeated use of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and seek implementation of police reforms ordered by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI use of ANI data doesn't amount to infringement, says Delhi HC

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Cabinet clears ₹3,030 cr chemical scheme; Vaishnaw skips Neet questions

nion Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

CJP seeks Pradhan's resignation; Cabinet clears Bill for tougher punishment

SC, Supreme Court

SC bars posting court proceedings on social media without prior permission

Surya Kant

Media falsely reported I refused urgent hearing on CJP protests: CJI Kant

 
Separately, the Delhi High Court deferred to July 27 the hearing on a plea challenging continuous police videography of protesters at Jantar Mantar.
 
The Centre defended videography as a routine law-and-order measure, arguing that there can be no reasonable expectation of privacy at a public protest.
 
The petitioners, however, contended that the absence of safeguards governing the collection, storage and use of such recordings could have a chilling effect on democratic dissent.
 
In another matter, the High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 protest, holding that the decision to hand over an investigation to the agency lies with the Centre under the National Investigation Agency Act. The petitioner was permitted to withdraw the plea and approach the authorities instead.
 

More From This Section

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

NTA terminates 47 officials amid major exam reform drive, more action ahead

Consul General of India in San Francisco, Dr. K Srikar Reddy, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar (Image: CGISF)

MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as India's next Ambassador to Qatar

Road Safety, Motor Vehicles Bill

Low-cost road safety solutions needed urgently to curb accidents: Experts

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Govt orders GitHub to remove BitChat code repository over security concerns

metro ppp india, l&t hyderabad metro exit, reliance infrastructure mumbai metro, public private partnership model, metro rail losses, telangana government takeover, urban transport financing, infrastructure debt stress, mumbai metro line 1 loans, ind

Metro station closures amid Jantar Mantar protest spark commuter backlash

Topics : NEET Supreme Court Delhi High Court protests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance