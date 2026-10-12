SC to hear SCBA plea on lawyer detentions; Opposition challenges SIR

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other lawyers alleging police excesses during protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, even as 11 Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, moved the court challenging alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to hear the pleas concerning the alleged manhandling and detention of lawyers during the protests.

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai mentioned the SCBA's petition before the Bench, while senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan separately raised concerns over alleged police excesses.

The CJI said lawyers had the right to participate in peaceful protests at designated locations but stressed that demonstrations must not disrupt the Supreme Court's functioning or obstruct access for lawyers, court staff and litigants.

"Every lawyer, every member of the Bar, has the right to be part of peaceful activities, wherever the identified locations are," the CJI said, adding that the court should not be drawn into political activity.

The SCBA's petition alleges that lawyers walking near the Supreme Court on October 10 were manhandled and forcibly detained before being taken several kilometres away during the police action against protesters. They were released after a representation was made to the CJI, the plea said.

The Bar body has sought a status report on the detentions, including details of the police officers involved, and disclosure of the basis and conditions of prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

It has also sought preservation of CCTV footage, detention records and body-camera footage, if available, besides directions to ensure uninterrupted internet services and access to courts.

Sankaranarayanan alleged that the police were failing to act against individuals carrying lathis who had attacked protesters, while peaceful demonstrators faced detention. He said senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Uttara Babbar were also detained in buses and alleged that another senior advocate had been dragged through the streets.

The submissions came a day after the Supreme Court, in a special sitting on Sunday, directed authorities not to detain peaceful, unarmed individuals except in accordance with the law and said lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be prevented from discharging their duties.

Separately, Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders have filed a writ petition alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, among others.

The petition follows protests demanding Kumar's resignation over allegations concerning the conduct of the SIR.

Gandhi had earlier sought a meeting with the CJI to raise concerns over the revision exercise, the Election Commission and the police response to the protests. The CJI had advised him to approach the court through a petition, noting that related matters were pending.

The petitions concerning alleged police excesses are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.