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Home / India News / SC to set up special bench to hear NHAI plea over stray cattle shelters

SC to set up special bench to hear NHAI plea over stray cattle shelters

The development came during the hearing of matters concerning stray dogs and cattle, including measures for their management and the responsibilities of various government authorities

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court agreed to constitute a special bench to hear NHAI’s plea challenging a direction to build shelters for stray cattle across the country (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea of the National Highways Authority of India challenging a direction asking it to construct shelters for stray cattle across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Authority, that a special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath asked it to set up shelters, which have to constructed by local authorities.

The solicitor general said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had been directed to establish shelter homes for stray cattle across the country, which, according to the Authority, would involve an expenditure of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.

 

"Our case is that it should be done by the local district-level administration. We cannot do it pan India," he said.

He also sought reconstitution of the special bench comprising Justices Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria to hear the NHAI's application.

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"There is a matter concerning stray dogs. I am moving an application on behalf of NHAI," the solicitor general told the bench.

He said the special bench could not be constituted unless specifically directed by the CJI.

"We will constitute," the CJI said.

The development came during the hearing of matters concerning stray dogs and cattle, including measures for their management and the responsibilities of various government authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court NHAI Cattle

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:34 AM IST