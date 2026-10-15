SC upholds Bombay HC ruling quashing Yes Bank's ₹8,415-cr AT1 write-off

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to quash Yes Bank’s ₹8,415-crore Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond write-off in March 2020.

AT1 (Additional Tier 1) bonds are perpetual debt instruments issued by banks to strengthen their core capital and absorb losses during financial distress.

The court dismissed appeals against the Bombay High Court ruling that invalidated Yes Bank’s decision to write off AT1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore during its 2020 reconstruction, holding that the bank’s administrator lacked the authority to extinguish the investments.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih declined to interfere with the High Court’s January 20, 2023, judgment, which had set aside the write-off announced on March 14, 2020.

“We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment,” the Bench said.

The Supreme Court considered whether subsequent developments warranted disposing of the appeals without examining the dispute, but decided to rule on the substantive legal questions.

It held that the administrator could not write down the AT1 bonds in the absence of an enabling provision in the final reconstruction scheme. The court also answered in the negative the question of whether the write-off was consistent with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Master Circular and the terms set out in the bonds’ information memoranda.

A detailed copy of the apex court's judgment is awaited.

The dispute followed the RBI’s decision to place Yes Bank under a moratorium on March 5, 2020, amid concerns over its deteriorating financial position. The central bank subsequently framed a reconstruction scheme under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to revive the lender and facilitate the induction of new investors.

On March 14, 2020, the bank’s administrator notified the stock exchanges that the outstanding AT1 bonds had been written off. The move was challenged by Axis Trustee Services Limited, representing debenture holders, along with individual investors and other bondholders.

The challengers contended that the administrator could not extinguish their investments once the reconstruction scheme had taken effect. They argued that the draft scheme had expressly provided for an AT1 bond write-off, but the provision was removed from the final version approved by the Centre.

The Bombay High Court accepted this argument, finding that Yes Bank had been reconstituted on March 13, 2020, when the final scheme came into force. The administrator, therefore, could not take a fresh policy decision to write off the bonds the following day without legal authority under the operative scheme.

The High Court also found that neither the final reconstruction scheme nor the RBI had empowered the administrator to carry out the write-off. It rejected the objection that the writ petitions were not maintainable, observing that the bond conditions drew their statutory basis from the RBI’s Master Circular, issued under its regulatory powers.

While setting aside the write-off, the High Court clarified that its ruling did not prevent the parties concerned from pursuing any further action permitted by law.

Yes Bank and other parties subsequently challenged the judgment before the Supreme Court. The appeals centred on whether the administrator could extinguish the bondholders’ investments despite the deletion of the write-off provision from the final reconstruction scheme.