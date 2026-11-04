Supreme Court upholds states' power to levy additional sales tax

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the power of state governments to impose an additional sales tax or surcharge calculated on the sales tax payable by dealers. It held that such a levy amounts to an increase in sales tax and falls within the legislative powers of states.

A seven-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, held that the levy is covered under Entry 54 of the State List of the Constitution, which deals with taxes on the sale and purchase of goods.

However, the court said the question had little practical relevance after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, which replaced the earlier constitutional framework governing these taxes.

“The constitutional entry and the state enactments under which the impugned levies were imposed have since been substituted or replaced, and the question referred to is of no prospective significance,” the bench observed. It directed that the reference be treated as having become infructuous.

The reference arose from Arjun Flour Mills v State of Odisha, which challenged Section 5A of the Odisha Sales Tax Act, 1947.

Introduced in 1997, the provision imposed an additional tax of 10 per cent on dealers with an annual turnover between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore, and 15 per cent on those whose turnover exceeded ₹1 crore.

The constitutional question was whether an additional levy calculated with reference to the sales tax payable by a dealer fell within the state’s taxation powers under Entry 54 of the State List or encroached upon Parliament’s powers under Entry 82 of the Union List, which covers taxes on income other than agricultural income.

The reference was made in 1999 following questions arising from earlier Supreme Court judgments, including Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Limited v State of Bihar, S Kodar v State of Kerala and India Cement Limited v State of Tamil Nadu.

Punjab tax issues left open

The bench left open questions relating to the validity of a surcharge under the Punjab General Sales Tax Act, 1948, insofar as it applies to industrial units otherwise exempt from sales tax.

It also left undecided whether proceeds collected under the Punjab Social Security Act, 2000, could be transferred directly to the Punjab Social Security Fund without first being credited to the state’s Consolidated Fund under Article 266 of the Constitution.

Other issues, including those concerning assessments and consequential relief, were also left open. The registry was directed to place the lead case and connected matters before an appropriate regular bench for disposal.

In a separate opinion, Justice K V Viswanathan held that the Supreme Court’s decision in S Kodar was correctly decided and remained good law. He found no conflict between Kodar and Hoechst Pharmaceuticals, noting that India Cement dealt with different issues and constitutional provisions.

The seven-judge bench had reserved its verdict on September 22, 2026, after hearing arguments on the states’ powers to impose additional taxes and surcharges.

The Supreme Court clarified that, under the erstwhile sales tax regime, states could impose an additional tax or surcharge calculated as a percentage of the sales tax payable.

Such a levy retained the character of sales tax and did not become an income tax merely because a dealer’s turnover or existing tax liability was used for its calculation, experts said.

Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co, said the ruling reaffirmed the principle laid down in S. Kodar v. State of Kerala that additional sales tax was effectively an enhancement of the sales tax rate. He added that the judgment would have limited impact on the present GST regime, as it did not authorise states to impose a new surcharge or additional levy outside existing GST laws.

Sachin Sharma, Managing Partner at KVT Tax Consultants, said the judgment could have implications for pending pre-GST disputes involving additional sales tax, surcharge or cess. States could rely on the ruling to defend such levies under the erstwhile Entry 54 of the State List.

However, individual assessments would not be automatically validated, and issues relating to exemptions, limitation, computation and refunds would have to be decided separately, he said.

He also noted that the introduction of GST had replaced the earlier constitutional framework for indirect taxation, making the reference largely academic for future tax liabilities.