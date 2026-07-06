Monday, July 06, 2026 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Schools, colleges in Mumbai, Pune to remain shut today amid heavy rain

Schools, colleges in Mumbai, Pune to remain shut today amid heavy rain

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the regions, officials said.

In Mumbai, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert', the decision was taken keeping students' safety in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release on Sunday evening.

Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis.

Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

 

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed at least three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30.

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai-Pune train services hit after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

Rescue personnel conduct rescue operation after a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd

6 killed, 1 injured in chawl collapse at Mumbai's Mankhurd; NDRF at spot

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai airport halts runway ops for an hour; 4 IndiGo flights cancelled

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains, waterlogging, waterlogged

Railways postpones bullet train tunnel launch due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

IMD issues red alerts in four states as heavy rains disrupt normal life

Similar advisories have been issued for educational institutes in Pune, Thane and Palghar districts, said officials.

The administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Pune district on Monday after the weather department issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, Collector Jitendra Dudi said.

The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department and concerns over students' safety.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the university's Examination and Evaluation Board said the revised examination schedule will be announced shortly on the university's official website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Illustration

Individual privacy gets into AI tangle: Delhi HC ruling opens a debatepremium

Teejan Bai was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019 by then President Ramnath Kovind

Padma Vibhushan awardee and Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70

cargo ship

Cargo ship reports attack in Red Sea off Yemen coast, says British military

biogas, biogas plant

IBA inks initial pact to skill 50,000 ex-army personnel for biogas sector

India economy, rupee depreciation, balance of payments, private investment, manufacturing slowdown

Andhra's Rayalaseema attracts over ₹4.5 trn investments across 275 projects

Topics : Mumbai rains Mumbai Maharashtra News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance