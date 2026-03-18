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Home / India News / Searches launched after suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri, Doda, Poonch

Searches launched after suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri, Doda, Poonch

A combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals

The Indian Army on Monday said that three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's General Area Lidwas during an encounter.

No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far (File photo: Indian Army)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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Security forces have launched search operations following reports of movement of suspected terrorists at different locations in J-K's Rajouri, Doda and Poonch districts, officials said on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals, the officials said.

They said the suspected persons were seen moving through a nallah towards a nearby forest.

No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far, an official said.

Similar operations are also underway at several villages in Marmat in Doda after some locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.

 

Marmat is used by terrorists to move between Doda and Basantgarh in Udhampur, which also touches parts of the Ramban district.

Police and Army also carried out searches in the Sarlea area of Doda, and Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch district, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Indian Army border security force

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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