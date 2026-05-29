Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra named West Bengal advocate general
Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra takes over as West Bengal's advocate general following Kishore Datta's resignation after Assembly poll results
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Listen to This Article
Senior advocate Surojit Nath Mitra was appointed as the advocate general of West Bengal on Friday, according to an official notification.
The notification issued by the state judicial department said the governor has appointed Mitra as the state's top law officer under Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution.
The appointment takes effect from Friday afternoon itself, it added.
The development came following Kishore Datta's resignation as the advocate general of West Bengal, a day after the Assembly poll results were declared.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:06 PM IST