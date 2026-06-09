Senior IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav appointed as CEO of Delhi Jal Board
Yadav will replace former CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma, a 2006 AGMUT cadre officer, who was posted as Secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in April this year
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Senior IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav has been appointed as the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), an order said on Tuesday.
According to the order issued by the services department, Yadav will replace former CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma, a 2006 AGMUT cadre officer, who was posted as Secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in April this year.
Yadav, a 1995-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has held several roles in the national capital in the past, including that of DJB CEO.
The IAS officer has also been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) and Chairperson (DSIIDC), relieving senior officer Santosh D Vaidya from these additional charges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:56 PM IST