Seven secretary panels to appraise iGoM on measures amid West Asia crisis

The informal group of ministers constituted under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh might ask all the seven empowered groups of secretaries constituted earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make brief presentations on issues that they have identified related to their respective areas of work, measures that have already been undertaken, measures that need to be taken in view of the West Asia crisis or that they feel should be taken, and also clearly identify all issues that require inter-ministerial coordination, sources said.

The first meeting of the iGoM, which also comprises Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri as other members, might be held on Saturday, sources said.

The seven panels were formed earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days back on seven critical topics encompassing the Indian economy in light of the global turmoil as a fallout of the West Asia crisis.

The first empowered committee is on strategic issues, including defence, external affairs and public order; the second on economy, finance and supply chain-related issues, including export and import; the third on petroleum/LNG/LPG and energy; the fourth on fertiliser and agriculture inputs; the fifth on prices and supply of essential commodities; the sixth on transport and logistics-related issues (civil aviation, shipping and railways); and the seventh and final one on information, communication and public engagement.

The broad terms of reference of the cross-functional empowered groups include the assessment of risks to energy supplies and pricing, and measures to mitigate supply disruptions, manage price volatility and ensure adequacy of strategic reserves. The groups have also been told to examine potential disruptions to trade, supply chains, and logistics, including shipping routes, ports, aviation corridors and critical imports and exports. Apart from identifying alternative import sources to reduce dependency and improve resilience, the groups are also required to ensure stable logistics and efficient distribution systems.

Monitoring domestic availability and price stability of essential commodities, and developing short-, medium- and long-term strategies to mitigate adverse effects of any disruptions, are also part of the groups’ to-do list.

Moreover, preparedness related to public order and critical infrastructure resilience is a key term of reference, along with continuous monitoring of global developments to gear up for potential changes in the landscape.

The empowered groups have also been authorised to invite any official other than those enlisted, and experts from any field for consultation on the issues they are dealing with. Sources said the panels have been directed to submit their recommendations and suggestions in a time-bound manner.