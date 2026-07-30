Shadows on the snow: A film turns the spotlight on Himalayan climate crisis

However, this isn’t a 2026 story alone. From the devastation in Kedarnath (2013) and Joshimath (2023) to seasonal flash floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Assam, among other states, weather-related disasters are now a recurring phenomenon. According to the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, nearly 3.6 million people are displaced due to weather-related incidents in India every year.

As the country faces the development versus sustainability debate, a question often arises: How far before it is too far?

Filmmaker and entrepreneur Shankar Borua looks for the answer in his 2025 film, Blue Ocean, which is set to be streamed later this year. “This debate (of development versus sustainability) was relevant 20 years ago, but now the choice is clear: Green cover should be preserved at all costs,” he says.

Borua, who was born in Assam and currently lives in Dehradun, has always been close to the Himalayan region. Seeing it turn into an urban dumb was his motivation for making Blue Ocean.

“What is happening in the Himalayas in the name of development and tourism is nothing short of a crime we are committing on ourselves and the future generation,” he says. These mountains, after all, provide water to two billion people across eight countries in the subcontinent, he adds.

To establish this ecological damage as a “con act”, Borua turns to the crime thriller genre. The Hindi-Punjabi film, set at the foothills of the Himalayas, revolves around Prakash Negi, an undercover cop tasked with catching a con artist. The fraudster has cheated a bunch of people by convincing them to part with their hard-earned money on the promise of tripling their ‘investment’ in just a couple of weeks. “Well, is this not what we are doing with the people and the generations to come — selling them the idea of a better life in lieu of nature?” he asks. The cheat, Ganesh Saharan, is a gym trainer who has excelled in the art of conning through smooth talking and agile movements.

The theme of climate change and the references to the Himalayas are a constant in the film. “The idea was simple. I did not want to preach about environmental conservation,” he says. “It couldn’t be in-your-face for the viewers because this isn't something that hasn't been talked about.”

The film portrays the two worlds of Negi and Saharan in Dehradun to depict that life can be beautiful, yet fragile, in the Himalayas in the light of the “con act” peddled and perpetrated by greed.

Borua plans to take his movie to various colleges and universities in the hope that the younger generation would be more mindful of the way it engages with nature.

“I was impressed by how they led the protest for the Aravallis,” he says. “They have to understand that there is no messiah coming to save this planet, and this fight has to start really soon.”

The movie was shot entirely in Dehradun’s Rajender Nagar, some 30 km from Mussoorie.

“I call myself a film entrepreneur because I don’t want important scripts to wait for a big star or platform,” Borua says, adding, “We cannot delay these discussions.”

The melting point