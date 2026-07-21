Shameful chapter: Congress slams govt over police action on CJP protesters

The Congress on Tuesday said the police action against protesters during the "Sansad Chalo" march over irregularities in examinations is a "shameful chapter" in the list of injustices inflicted upon the youth by the government.

The opposition party warned that those who beat the country's youth under orders from people in power will one day have to face the "lathi" of the Constitution.

Opposition parties had launched a blistering attack on the government over the police action against the Cockroach Janta Party-led "Sansad Chalo" march, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around.

Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, saying that the reports were "completely false and misleading".

"No individuals were subjected to targeted assault," it said.

Tagging Gandhi's Monday post on the issue, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Add this shameful chapter from yesterday to the long list of injustices inflicted upon the youth of this country -- a time when the sons and daughters of the nation were subjected to oppression and brutality at the behest of those in power." "However, those who were beating the country's youth today under orders from the powers that be will, tomorrow, have to face the 'lathi' of the Constitution," Khera said in his X post in Hindi.

Opposition parties protested over the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament and demanded a discussion, stalling proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' prime minister in India's history. He is so 'anti-youth' that he can't even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth," he said.

Gandhi also attached a video message with his post in which he criticised the government and the police, terming the demands of protesters as "legitimate".

The Congress leader said peaceful protest was an "inviolable and fundamental right". The video also showed pictures of protesting students being beaten up by policemen.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and DMK MP Kanimozhi had also targeted the BJP-led government over the incident.