Shivraj Chouhan to convene meeting on fertiliser supply amid West Asia war

In response to the growing challenges posed by the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to convene a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the fertiliser supply and allocation across the country.

The meeting will focus on assessing key issues impacting agriculture, especially in light of emerging global uncertainties and their potential effects on the agricultural sector.

The primary objective is to ensure that the supply of fertilisers remains stable and equitable across the country, particularly in the wake of potential disruptions in international supply chains due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday stated in the Lok Sabha that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is committed to ensuring that farmers receive a fair price for their produce in every situation, and no effort will be spared at any level to rescue the 'annadatta' (food providers) from crisis.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, he said that the NDA government has provided a strong security shield to farmers' income through record purchases at Minimum Support Price (MSP), PM-AASHA, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, price difference payment, and Market Intervention Scheme, and farmers' incomes have doubled.

While answering various questions raised by MPs in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan said that to increase farmers' incomes and protect their interests, the Central Government has taken several historic steps in recent years. He informed that agricultural production has increased by nearly 44 per cent, and a comprehensive campaign has been launched to simultaneously enhance farmers' productivity and income.

Chouhan added that PM Modi's government is farmer-friendly, which stands firmly with the 'annadatta' and life-giver farmer in every crisis. He said that it will never back down from the resolve to give farmers the full price of their sweat in any situation; protecting the farmer's hard work and honour is its topmost priority, a release added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.