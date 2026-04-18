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Home / India News / Shows anti-women mentality: Kiren Rijiju slams Cong after quota bill defeat

Shows anti-women mentality: Kiren Rijiju slams Cong after quota bill defeat

The Union minister accused the Congress of having an anti-women mentality, and said it stands 'exposed' now

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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A day after a united opposition defeated a Constitution amendment bill to tweak the women's quota law and increase the number of seats in legislatures through delimitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju on Saturday accused the Congress of being anti-women, and said it will have to face their "wrath".

"It has been established that the Congress is anti-women... It will have to face the wrath of the women of the country," Rijiju said.

"The opposition is celebrating after depriving women of their rights; women of the country will teach them a good lesson," he added.

The Union minister also accused the Congress of having an anti-women mentality, and said it stands "exposed" now.

 

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha, provided for Lok Sabha seats to be increased by up to 50 per cent to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

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Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kiren Rijiju Women Reservation Bill Women's Reservation Bill Women's Reservation Congress

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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