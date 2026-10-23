SIR protest march heads towards ECI HQ amid tight security in central Delhi

A march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in central Delhi on Friday, with participants heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest against the alleged deletion of voters.

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR -- a people's collective -- started near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have extended their support to the protest, with activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh participating as well.

Security was tightened near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in large numbers ahead of the march.

The organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, youth, women and people from different sections of society to join the march carrying the national flag.

They said the march would remain peaceful and disciplined, with participants holding a 'People's Parliament' wherever police stop them, followed by the adoption of resolutions and the national anthem.

SFI has also called for solidarity protests in central Delhi and district headquarters on Friday as well.

Traffic diversions were enforced in parts of central Delhi in view of the march. The Delhi Traffic Police said the diversions would remain in effect from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Commuters may face congestion and delays around Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.

They have also been asked to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel and allow extra time to reach their destinations.