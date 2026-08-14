Sonam Wangchuk calls for 'peaceful revolution' to reshape India's politics

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday called for a "peaceful revolution" in the way India chooses its political leadership, saying the country needs a major change if it is to remain a "respectable nation" by 2047.

In a video message ahead of Independence Day, Wangchuk also called for "India's second Independence movement", urging citizens to suggest "selfless, fearless men and women of character and substance" who can help shape the country's future.

He said he had been unwell over the past few days and had spent time thinking about the country and its future.

"Fifty years ago, the neighbouring countries that were behind us, or were equal to us, have now gone miles away from us," he said, naming Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"If we talk about per capita GDP, and if this continues, then in 2047, we will not be a developed country, but we will not even be able to show our face in the world market," he said.

Wangchuk congratulated those who had sought change and protested over the past two months, saying the agitation had also seen a change in the Union education ministry.

"I would like to congratulate you on one hand, that you wanted change and you protested in the last two months. And even though there was change...the Minister of Education resigned. But the next Minister of Education, I don't see any miracle from him either," he added.

Wangchuk said the country's progress was closely linked to its education system.

"And as long as education is behind, the future of the country will also be behind," he said.

He said the issue of governance could not be reduced to one political party, claiming that dissent had been suppressed by governments of different parties.

"Voice was raised against one party's government in Delhi, and that voice, then in another states, another party government, they also did the same injustice, and suppressed it in the same way. So it's not even a matter of parties," he said.

Wangchuk also referred to the political change that followed the anti-corruption movement of 2012-13, saying the subsequent change in government had not eliminated corruption and injustice.

"But today, after 12 years, corruption and injustice have taken on a new form. But it is also 2-3 times bigger than that, and is staring into our eyes, and is scaring us," he said.

He called for a fundamental change in the manner in which political leaders are chosen.

"So we need a very big change, we need a revolution, we need a peaceful revolution in this country, so that we can move forward with the right leaders," he said.

"Because the biggest shortcoming is in choosing our leadership. Until the leaders are right, the entire country will be on the wrong path," he added.

Raising concern over the criminal cases declared by elected representatives, Wangchuk said there were still several leaders who followed the path of truth and deserved respect.

"But do you know, if you look at our Parliament, then almost half of the Parliament members are accused of crimes. One third are seriously accused of murder, rape, kidnapping. So how can the country develop in such a situation?" he said.

He stressed that his criticism was not directed at any particular political party or the opposition.

"And I am not talking about any particular party or opposition, I am talking about the country," he said.

Wangchuk said he wanted to bring together people from across the country to discuss what needed to change.

"I want to consult the best minds in the country wherever they are, to brainstorm about what must change and how," he said.

He clarified that he was looking beyond people who were merely intellectuals.

"Not just intellectuals who think but people who are selfless, fearless men & women of character & substance," he said in his X post.

Wangchuk, who is based in Ladakh, said he did not know where to find such people and sought help from citizens.

"Sitting in remote Ladakh I don't know who & where they are, so you can help by proposing at least one such name from the nation, and your region," he said.

In the video, he appealed to people to give him such names as an Independence Day gift and said he wanted to meet people who could help "make a new map of our country".

He also said he wanted to travel to different states and cities to seek people's suggestions.

Wangchuk ended his X post with a call to "start India's 2nd Independence movement" and urged people to spread the message and translate it into regional languages.