Delhi HC allows Wangchuk's transfer from Safdarjung to Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he will continue to receive treatment while remaining under medical supervision, Bar and Bench reported.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the student-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest demanding accountability for repeated examination paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Wangchuk could be moved to the private hospital of his choice after reviewing his medical condition.

"What we propose to do is get him shifted to the hospital of his choice, that is Medanta. He will be treated by the Medanta doctor. All the treatment details at Safdarjung Hospital will be supplied to Medanta immediately and he will be treated there. A panel of doctors to be formed by the director Medanta," the Bench said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The court said it would pass a formal order after the lunch break.