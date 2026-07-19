Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, said on Sunday that she had approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing and permission to shift him from the government-run Safdarjung Hospital over concerns about his treatment and health.

In a post on X, Angmo alleged that the hospital had informed the family that Wangchuk’s potassium level had fallen to 2.9, describing the reading as alarming and life-threatening. However, she said, the hospital’s public health bulletin did not disclose the number and referred only to “decreasing potassium levels”.

Angmo claimed the family was allowed to collect a blood sample at 10.30 pm, around 10 hours after making repeated requests. A test conducted by an independent laboratory returned a potassium reading of 3.5, which she described as being within the normal range.

"Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice. With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention. If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility," Angmo said.

"I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further. No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she added.

In an earlier post, she said Wangchuk’s potassium level had been recorded at 4.3 on Friday. She alleged that the hospital had initially refused to provide a blood sample for independent testing or allow the family to seek a second opinion.

What did hospital authorities say?

Safdarjung Hospital, however, said Wangchuk was being kept under close medical observation after showing signs of dehydration, low potassium and rising ketone levels following 20 days of fasting. These conditions could affect kidney function and lead to other metabolic complications, according to news agency ANI.

According to the hospital’s health bulletin, Wangchuk, 59, was brought by the Delhi Police and admitted at 7.40 am on Saturday with generalised weakness. He was conscious, and his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation were stable.

Tests showed compensated acidosis and decreased serum potassium, while his blood sugar was 78 mg/dl. Urinary ketones rose from 1+ at admission to 3+ by 1 pm, the bulletin said.

The Delhi Police said Wangchuk was moved from the Jantar Mantar protest site on medical advice and in compliance with Delhi High Court directions after his health deteriorated.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the Neet paper-leak controversy. (With inputs from agencies)