Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 19: Here's what's happening

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for more than two weeks in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet) and broader reforms to India's examination system.

The protest has drawn national attention amid growing concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking intervention regarding his condition on Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide medical assistance whenever necessary. The court observed that life was precious and said government doctors should regularly examine him.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk fasting?

Although Wangchuk is best known for his work on climate change, his current hunger strike is linked to the demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by activist Abhijeet Dipke.

The group began protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 20 over alleged mass irregularities, technical glitches and paper leaks in the Neet examination, arguing that these issues have jeopardised the future of lakhs of students. The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, greater accountability in the examination system and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following examination-related distress.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast in solidarity with students ever since. According to media reports, Wangchuk is not fasting alone. Several students and activists, including members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), are also observing indefinite hunger strikes at the protest site.

What is the latest update on Wangchuk's health?

According to a Hindustan Times report, doctors have described Wangchuk as very weak and said he remains under round-the-clock medical supervision. In the latest health update, his weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams over the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike. Doctors said his hydration levels remain satisfactory and that he is conscious and mentally alert, but requires continuous monitoring.

Following concerns over his deteriorating condition, a plea was filed before the Delhi High Court stating that Wangchuk may not survive for more than two days if he continued his fast.

However, Wangchuk dismissed those concerns, saying medical tests conducted during the fast had returned largely normal results. "My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said, according to PTI.

Who has backed Wangchuk's protest?

The activist's deteriorating health has prompted appeals from opposition leaders, activists, Bollywood personalities and academics urging him to end his fast.

Among those who have visited the protest site or expressed solidarity with Wangchuk are AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi, Bhim Army chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad, former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, advocate Prashant Bhushan, among others.

The protest has also received support from Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, comedian Kunal Kamra, and academics Professor Nandita Narain, Nivedita Menon and Radha Kumar.

On Thursday, support continued to grow, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait expected to visit the protest site. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also backed the students' demands and Wangchuk's protest, saying he understands the importance of fair examinations and merit-based admissions and assuring that the Opposition would raise the issue in Parliament.

What happens next?

Attention is now focused on whether the Centre opens talks with the protesters and whether Wangchuk's health forces an end to his fast.

The activist has maintained that he will continue fasting despite mounting medical concerns, while organisers hope growing public pressure will persuade the government to begin negotiations before Parliament reconvenes for the Monsoon session. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.