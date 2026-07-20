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Home / India News / Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC against order on his treatment

Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC against order on his treatment

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to appeal against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said that the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.

In a special Sunday hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna had refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital here, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

 

The single judge had opined that no interim order to immediately transfer the activist was required at this stage.

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The observation came on a petition filed by Angmo seeking permission to shift him to a private facility.

The order said Safdarjung doctors were closely monitoring the activist, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

Taking note of the high court's July 16 order directing the authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and medically intervene if necessary, Justice Pushkarna observed that since Wangchuk did not check himself into any hospital facility, the government was "within its right" to take him to Safdarjung in view of his medical condition.

"It is to be noted that the ultimate decision with regard to the medical condition of Mr Wangchuk would be monitored by the medical team attending him, which shall take decision as per the medical protocol," the single judge had added.

Angmo had sought an urgent hearing on her petition on Sunday.

On Saturday, Wangchuk was taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of several students linked to cancellation of the NEET paper earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Delhi High Court Hunger strike

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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