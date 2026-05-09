Sonar Bangla era begins: Adhikari as WB's first BJP govt set to take charge

West Bengal's chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari said the days of 'Sonar Bangla' have officially started with Saturday marking the beginning of a new era of "peace and prosperity" under a "double-engine" administration as the state's first BJP government is set to take charge.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikari posted a message on X welcoming him to the state and describing the occasion as the fulfilment of the "dreams of our founding fathers".

"A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome visionary Leader PM Narendra Modi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers.

"Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a double-engine era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins," Adhikari posted on X.

The BJP, which secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, is set to form its maiden government in the state.

Adhikari, who was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take oath as the chief minister.

Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, industrialists, film personalities and religious leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, which the saffron camp has projected as a defining political moment in Bengal's contemporary history.