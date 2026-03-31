Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after recovery from infection
She was admitted on the night of March 24 at around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital
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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a "systemic infection", doctors said.
She had been admitted on the night of March 24 at around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital.
According to hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.
A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, rather than staying localised.
Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:53 PM IST