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Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after recovery from infection

She was admitted on the night of March 24 at around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a "systemic infection", doctors said.

She had been admitted on the night of March 24 at around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital.

According to hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, rather than staying localised.

Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sonia Gandhi Congress hospitals bacterial infections

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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