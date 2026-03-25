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Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi hospitalised due to weather change, under observation

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised due to weather change, under observation

A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 12:32 AM IST

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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here late Tuesday evening, sources said.
 
They said she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation. 
A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
  

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 AM IST

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