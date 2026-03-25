Sonia Gandhi hospitalised due to weather change, under observation
A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here late Tuesday evening, sources said.
They said she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation.
A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Sonia Gandhi Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 AM IST