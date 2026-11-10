Sonia Gandhi memoir reflects on UPA's economic reforms, 2014 poll defeat

In her memoir, published by HarperCollins India, Gandhi, who is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, says that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, pursued the mixed-economy model to create an industrial base that post-colonial India desperately needed. She adds that her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, was committed to economic reforms, which his successors P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh took up, and that this context also informed the establishment of the National Advisory Council (NAC).

Gandhi has also shared her perspective on the reasons for the decline of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. According to Gandhi, towards the close of the decade of the UPA government, it faced “a problem of anti-incumbency.” “The business world was also dissatisfied with what was termed our ‘policy paralysis,’ seen as a delay in pushing through further economic reforms. They threw their weight behind the BJP,” she says. “The mainstream media is largely owned by corporate houses, and their management consistently gave the advantage to our opponents in shaping public opinion,” Gandhi says, adding that “the UPA’s achievements were overshadowed by the BJP’s successful use of both the mainstream and social media to propagate charges of corruption in our government.”

Gandhi’s reasons for setting up the NAC lie in her experiences during her campaign across the country for the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. Gandhi writes that she met scores of people whose lives had become more difficult with prices of essential commodities increasing, “while the few poverty alleviation programmes the government was supposed to provide them had as always been seized by others more powerful in the village.” “I could sense their deep disappointment that the benefits claimed by the BJP had not brought a change for the better in their daily struggles.” Referring to the BJP’s 2004 Lok Sabha campaign slogan, she writes, “No, there was no ‘India Shining’ for them.”

Once the UPA government was formed, she writes, “It was a fine balance our government had to maintain, between promoting economic prosperity and social justice.” According to Gandhi, post-Independence, Nehru’s government took on the enormous task of repairing the ravages of colonialism by fostering industrial growth in a poor agrarian society through a mixed economy of private and public enterprise, with an emphasis on the public sector. The Congress leader says that Nehru’s policies rapidly created a much-needed industrial base for India across sectors and also set up institutions, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian Institutes of Management, which became the foundation of India’s information technology revolution.

“However, as over the decades the economy evolved and diversified, state controls became a drag on growth,” she writes. “Recognising this, Rajiv took the first steps towards liberalisation. P V Narasimha Rao’s Congress government, with Dr Manmohan Singh as his finance minister, paved the way to the next stage of rapid growth. Our UPA continued with the reforms, putting India on the map as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.”

Gandhi says that “while the UPA was of course in favour of economic reforms, my primary duty as Congress president, as I saw it, was to make sure that the promises made in our manifesto concerning poverty alleviation were implemented”, and the NAC, set up in June 2004, was tasked with suggesting social policies and drafting legislation concerning the Congress’ manifesto guarantees, such as the Right to Information, Right to Work, Right to Food, Right to Education and the rights of forest-dwelling communities. While the NAC was continuously reviled, “and yet I feel it was the combination of both factors – economic growth and social justice – that gave our party a second term in the general election of 2009,” Gandhi says in her 526-page autobiography. She credits Singh’s “wise leadership” with India weathering the global economic crisis of 2008, and his “prudent management” with halving the country’s fiscal deficit. The UPA’s policies stimulated the economy and also provided a safety net for the poor, created new jobs and increased investment at home, which lifted 270 million people out of poverty, with economic growth that was higher than ever before and “all the while maintaining an open society committed to respecting fundamental human rights and the rule of law.”

Gandhi says that the developments over the decades took place against a backdrop of a fierce contest between two visions of India, one represented by Mahatma Gandhi and the other by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its numerous affiliates, including the BJP, or the Sangh Parivar. She says the Hindutva ideology, espoused by these forces, “favours the centralisation of power and wealth.” “During these past four decades, they have come to win the financial and political support of large business houses who share their economic agenda,” she says.

The Congress leader says that she sensed “a degree of fatigue and complacency in our government, which weakened our capacity to communicate our successes and counter the force of the richly funded BJP’s onslaught.” Gandhi writes that while Prime Minister Singh sacked ministers found to be engaged in corruption, many of the accusations framed by “our opponents” were later proved to be wrong. She says officials appointed to probe the alleged scams came up with “inflated and distorted reports”, and they were “later rewarded by the BJP”. Gandhi says that behind the scenes of the Anna Hazare-led movement, “the RSS was laying the groundwork for the advent of a new prime ministerial candidate: Narendra Modi”, and that once the UPA’s opponents achieved their “real objective” of dislodging the government, “nothing more was heard or written about Anna Hazare.” Of the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign, Gandhi remarks on the BJP’s campaign, stating that “the source of the funds remained opaque”, and Modi, “backed and promoted by media barons, and employing his own skills as an artful orator, persuaded many Indian voters that he was the answer to their problems.”

Gandhi says that she has had “practically no contact” with Modi over the last 12 years, barring occasional brief exchanges. Acknowledging that Modi had certainly “worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world”, Gandhi writes in her memoir that his origins may not have been as humble as his public relations team has made out in marketing his image. Gandhi says that the two of them come from different worldviews. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn't personal,” she says in the book.

“But there were elements of his discomfort with the ruling elite of our times that I too had come to understand well. I often found myself ill at ease in a drawing room in Delhi in the midst of a political discussion -- feeling that the opinions expressed were very far removed from the reality of India. The suffering, the struggle to survive, that I had witnessed in my constituency and seen in my travels through the country were to this privileged group unimaginable,” she says.

“When speaking in Parliament, he (Modi) at times uses the same coarse language he employs in addressing a public rally. Much of the time he derides the opposition in what can only be termed a tirade. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first prime minister, is a particular target of his party's hostility, for having set our country on a democratic and secular course,” she says. The Sangh Parivar internet sites are full of malicious abuse and falsehoods against Nehru, she writes in the book. “I tend to believe that this antipathy stems from the conditioning of the prime minister by the RSS. It has inculcated in its cadre a commitment to an exclusionary, hardened version of Hinduism that has been crafted into a political agenda.”