Sonia Gandhi's memoir breaks publishing records, says HarperCollins India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s political memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, has broken many records in the Indian and global publishing industry, according to HarperCollins India, the publisher of the book. The memoir has sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week of hitting the stands. It has become the fastest-delivered book in the country’s publishing history, with 15,000 copies being delivered in under 10 minutes on the day it hit the stands at 10 am on November 10 (last Tuesday), HarperCollins India Chief Executive Officer Anantha Padmanabhan said on Monday at the formal launch of the book.

Sonia Gandhi, currently the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, formally launched her autobiography at an event in the national capital with her children, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by her side on Monday evening. HarperCollins stepped in to publish the book after Penguin Random House India withdrew from the project. Sonia Gandhi told The Guardian newspaper in an interview earlier this month that Penguin was “uneasy in general with the criticism of the government” and dropped the book after she refused edits.

At Monday’s book launch, Padmanabhan said that HarperCollins India had less than 12 weeks to publish the book, and how it became the publisher of the book “is a story for another day”. Padmanabhan said Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography had broken many records and that it was already the fastest-selling book, fastest-selling debut, fastest-selling work of non-fiction and fastest-selling memoir. Several INDIA bloc leaders and Congress chief ministers attended the book launch. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, were in the front row, as were Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amarinder Singh, who is a former Punjab CM and a close friend of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

During a fireside chat with HarperCollins India’s Executive Publisher Poulomi Chatterjee, Sonia Gandhi said one of the reasons for writing her memoir was that much had been written about her family that was not true and she wanted to set the record straight. "One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family," she said. Sonia Gandhi said her friends kept telling her that she must write her own story. “I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented,” Sonia Gandhi said. "At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst," she said.

On the book getting a wonderful reception from readers, Sonia Gandhi said, “I always thought people would be interested but this has been overwhelming and unexpected.” Talking about critics, Sonia Gandhi said some reactions online were on the nasty side while some were genuine. Sonia Gandhi said she had never kept a diary, either when she was growing up or during her political career, and most of the things in the book were from her memory.

The Congress leader also spoke of her struggle to belong and be accepted in India. She said she chose the title 'Belonging' because it means to belong and "in my case about how hard I tried to belong". "It is also the case with so many women in India; when they marry, they may be from the same background, but it is difficult for the women to adjust to their new household," she said. Sonia Gandhi said when she came to India and became Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, the surroundings were not as informal as those of her Italian background. The surroundings were more formal. "But my upbringing in Italy taught me to give respect to elders, seniors; that helped," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said the portions that she found difficult to write were about the assassinations of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi. She recalled her romance with Rajiv Gandhi and how she dreaded her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi during the initial years of her marriage, but that relationship became warmer after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were born. Sonia Gandhi said she was terrified of Indira Gandhi to start with and it took time to start calling her "mummy". On her husband joining politics, she said, “I was very against my husband joining politics; I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now," she said. Sonia Gandhi said that after Rajiv Gandhi's death, she "became a child" and her children — Rahul and Priyanka — "became parents".

Addressing the event, Rahul Gandhi spoke of the deep love that his parents shared. "She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her." "Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said in his brief speech. Rahul Gandhi also narrated how the love story of his parents started at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, recalling visiting the same eatery with his "girlfriend" when he was there. "There are quite a lot of myths about my parents. One big story was their meeting at the Varsity restaurant, and how they met there. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to Varsity restaurant'. She had no idea what it was. So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," Gandhi said. "And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'. "I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur,” Gandhi said, describing the food there as horrible, to peals of laughter from the audience. Pointing to BJP leader Amarinder Singh, who was once very close to the Gandhis when he was in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the only time he saw his parents fight was when his father Rajiv was speaking with Singh on the phone and not listening to Sonia Gandhi.

Talking about the close bond between his parents, Rahul Gandhi said that at every meal, "there would be papa, and on papa's lap, there would be mama". "Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said. "This is what we grew up with," Rahul Gandhi added. "And then we saw it all get smashed,” Rahul Gandhi said. “We saw one of our anchors get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces," he said. “So the book 'Belonging'... She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. When my father disappeared, she began another journey” and the “fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because the flame of her life had gone out, literally," Rahul Gandhi said. He said Sonia Gandhi survived cancer four times, and not twice or thrice. "She plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared, not once have I seen her back down," he said. "Mummy, papa loved you; but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said. (with PTI inputs)