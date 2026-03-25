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Sonia Gandhi stable, under observation at Delhi hospital; tests underway

According to hospital authorities, she was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and under close medical supervision, doctors said on Wednesday.

According to hospital authorities, she was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday.

Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that her condition remains stable and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her health.

Doctors are conducting further examinations to check for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, and antibiotics have been administered as part of the treatment, the hospital said.

Sources had earlier said that Gandhi was unwell, possibly due to the weather change, and was admitted for observation.

 

They said there is no cause for concern and her condition is not serious.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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