Sonia, Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 35th death anniversary

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her daughter and son Miraya and Raihan Vadra, paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital on Thursday.

Earlier, Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Mukul Wasnik, among other party members, also paid tribute to the former PM at Vir Bhumi.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on the vision and efforts of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in helping the nation progress. He described Gandhi as a "remarkable son of India" and noted the initiatives launched by the former PM, including lowering the voting age to 18, empowering Panchayati Raj institutions, development in the information technology sector, securing peace accords, and a modern education policy.

Kharge recalled Gandhi's legacy and affirmed that it continues to shape modern India.

"On his martyrdom day, we pay our deepest respects to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable son of India who inspired hope and aspiration in millions across the nation. With vision, courage, and a deep belief in India's future, he laid the foundations for the country's journey into the twenty first century," he wrote.

"His transformative initiatives included lowering the voting age to eighteen, empowering local self governance through Panchayati Raj, ushering in the telecom and information technology revolution, advancing computerisation, securing important peace accords, launching the Universal Immunisation Programme, and introducing a forward looking education policy centred on inclusive learning. His legacy continues to shape modern India and remains a source of inspiration for generations," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking with the media at Vir Bhumi, Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recognised Rajiv Gandhi as a symbol of hope for Indian youth. Expressing disappointment over the turn of events, he reflected on the "sacrifices" made by the Congress party for the country, "not for selfish needs."

"Rajiv Gandhi was about to become the PM again before he was assassinated. He was doing everything he could for India. He was a symbol of hope for the Indian youth, who looked up to him. Then, fate took its own course, and Sonia Gandhi took over the party, and under the Congress government, the country went through various developments. Today, the country is going backwards," he said.

The Gandhi family has made so many sacrifices for the country, from Pandit Motilal Nehru to Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. They all have made sacrifices for the sake of the country and not for their own selfish needs," he added.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also reflected on the revolutionary steps taken by Rajiv Gandhi as the PM of the country, emphasising his vision of science, technology, and social media for youth and women.

Hailing the former PM's commitment to helping the country's youth progress, Gehlot said that the youth should be enlightened about the impact Gandhi has left.

"Rajiv Gandhi was the first person to talk about the 21st Century in that era. He believed that people should prepare themselves for the new century, which would keep India on par with other countries in the world. He had a vision of science, technology, and social media for the youth and women in the country. He even faced opposition within his party for giving 18-year-olds the right to vote. He believed the youth were the builders of tomorrow's India. We should all cherish his dreams, and the youth should know about his persona and the impact he has left on India and the world," he said.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.