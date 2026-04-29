South Coast Railway zone to be notified in June: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister indicated that this development marks a significant step toward strengthening Railway Administration in Andhra Pradesh
BS Reporter
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The South Coast Railway Zone, which is slated to be India’s 18th railway zone and was approved by the Union cabinet in February 2025, will be notified in the gazette on June 1, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Visakhapatnam.
Topics : Railway Ministry Indian Railways