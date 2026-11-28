Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the proposed Delimitation Bill was unfair to southern states, asserting that they would have to collectively raise their concerns to protect their political representation, while also criticising the Centre for not convening an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Speaking about his Delhi visit and the delimitation issue, Shivakumar said Karnataka, along with other southern states, would strongly put forward its concerns, adding that the contribution of South India to the country must be recognised.

"Let them do politics. But it is unfair to the southern states. They want to increase the number of seats, and they feel that our southern states will become a minority in the country," he said.

He said that the Chief Ministers of Keralam and Telangana would meet on Sunday to discuss the issue and evolve a common position to safeguard the interests of their respective states.

"Tomorrow, all the Chief Ministers are meeting. Satheesan, Revanth Reddy and I are meeting. We will definitely have to put forward our points and protect the interests of our states and South India. South India is giving more strength to the country in every sense. So, they cannot silence our voice. We will speak on that," Shivakumar said.

He also questioned the Centre's approach to the proposed exercise, saying that political parties should have been consulted before moving ahead with the issue.

"We expected them to call an all-party meeting and discuss the issue with our political parties. I think they have not called an all-party meeting. What Siddaramaiah said is also right. They should have called an all-party meeting and discussed it with us," he said.

Asked about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's statement on the delimitation issue, Shivakumar declined to comment, saying, "He is an alliance partner, and I definitely don't want to comment on that."

Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, accusing it of failing to acknowledge corruption allegations despite officials allegedly being caught red-handed.

Kumaraswamy said that this "government is shameless in Karnataka. There are many officials being caught red-handed for involvement in corruption, and the chief minister. In today's conference, he says that there is no corruption in this government. This is the height of shamelessness of this government."

Earlier, Kumaraswamy also visited Cloudnine Hospital in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child is undergoing treatment after allegedly being administered a heavy dose of anaesthesia four months ago.

Expressing concern over the child's condition, the Union Minister blamed the hospital and its doctors for the child's suffering and alleged that the hospital management was now attempting to present different accounts of the incident.

He said that the alleged medical error had caused severe damage to the child's brain and that the parents were also not being treated properly by the hospital management.

"Because of the mistake of the hospital and the doctors, a one-and-a-half-year-old kid is suffering for no mistake from their parents. Now the hospital is trying to create different stories after the mistake which they made, which is causing huge damage to the brain of a small baby. Even parents are not being properly treated by the hospital management," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that he had instructed the hospital management to ensure that its authorised representatives meet him by 4 pm on Saturday to discuss the child's further treatment and provide clarifications.

"That is why I have instructed the official management of the hospital to bring their authorised people tomorrow by 4 o'clock to discuss further treatment. Parents have been very patient till now and the family and supporters are still maintaining peace. Even after facing so much trouble from the hospital, which is affecting their kid's life," he said.

He further warned that the child would be shifted to another hospital if the management failed to provide satisfactory answers and arrangements for further treatment.

"I have told the management clearly to bring their authorised people within 4 o'clock tomorrow to give proper treatment and further clarifications, or else we will shift the baby to a different place and we are capable of taking care of the baby. We will also ensure that a legal fight against the hospital will be conducted without any miss," Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister also said that the family and its supporters had so far maintained peace despite the difficulties faced during the child's treatment.