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Home / India News / Southwest monsoon advances over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Southwest monsoon advances over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

The IMD had earlier estimated that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 26 with a model error of 4 days

monsoon, Clouds

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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The monsoon has missed its expected onset date of May 26 in Kerala but has further advanced into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The IMD had earlier estimated that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 26 with a model error of 4 days.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the monsoon season (June to September) in the country.

Last year, the onset of monsoon happened on May 24, according to the department.

 

In a statement, the IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, southwest, eastcentral and westcentral Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days."  India receives more than 70 pc of its annual rainfall during the monsoon months, making the season critical for farming, drinking water supply, hydroelectric power generation and groundwater replenishment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : monsoons Monsoon in India Indian monsoon India Meteorological Department

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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