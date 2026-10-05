Special charity tea auction raises over ₹2.26 crore for Assam flood relief

A special charity tea auction at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) brought the tea fraternity together to raise funds for flood relief in Assam.

The auction raised ₹1.61 crore, with an additional contribution of ₹65 lakh taking the total to ₹2.26 crore. The proceeds will go to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam, to support families who lost homes, crops and livelihoods in this year’s floods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took up the hammer himself, with the 12 ceremonial lots he sold raising ₹99.51 lakh. He was joined by Rameswar Teli, Minister for Transformation & Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare; Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary; J B Ekka and K K Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretaries; and Paras Desai, Chairman, FAITTA, who also took turns at the hammer.

Producers Rudra Chatterjee and Prabhat Bezboruah were present at the event. Beyond Assam, Goomtee, a Darjeeling garden, contributed its teas. Buyers travelled from Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The bidding was led by Paras Desai of Wagh Bakri, Rushab Shah of Jivraj Tea, Dhaval Shah of Society Tea and Rishab Jain of Today Tea, and supported by many others across the trade.

Society Tea purchased teas worth ₹26.10 lakh, Wagh Bakri ₹24.04 lakh, Today Tea ₹15.10 lakh, Jivraj Tea ₹13.00 lakh and Uphaar ₹12.24 lakh.

Mohit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Tea Association of India, said, "The response has been overwhelming. The Chief Minister's presence and active participation created tremendous excitement across the fraternity. We are especially grateful to the buyers who travelled from different parts of the country and bid so generously. This was the entire tea fraternity coming together for Assam."

TAI expressed its gratitude to the Assam Chief Minister, Tea Board India, GTAC, and every producer, buyer, broker, warehouse and auctioneer who made this possible.

All stakeholders supported the auction. Producers gave the tea, brokers waived brokerage, warehouses waived charges. GTAC facilitated the sale and buyers came together to support the cause.