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Home / India News / Sri Lankan company secures $75 mn contract to build power plant in Andaman

Sri Lankan company secures $75 mn contract to build power plant in Andaman

Lakdhanavi signed an agreement for the project with India's NTPC on September 21

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Lakdhanavi is a subsidiary of LTL Holdings, Sri Lanka's largest power sector company, with interests in power generation, transmission and distribution (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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A Sri Lankan company secured a $75 million contract to build a 57 MW power plant in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said on Monday.

Lakdhanavi signed an agreement for the project with India's NTPC on September 21.

"The project will be located at Hope Town, Port Blair and is expected to strengthen the island's electricity infrastructure, enable long-term energy security through LNG infrastructure and facilitate future economic development," the company said in a statement.

It added that the venture reflected economic ties between Sri Lanka and India and extended beyond Indian investment and development assistance that had always been the cornerstone of the economic ties between the two nations.

 

"Lakdhanavi's success demonstrates that opportunities can arise in both directions and that Sri Lankan companies should pursue them with diligence," it said.

Lakdhanavi is a subsidiary of LTL Holdings, Sri Lanka's largest power sector company, with interests in power generation, transmission and distribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Andaman and Nicobar Islands NTPC sri lanka India-Sri Lanka

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 10:41 AM IST