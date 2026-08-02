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Home / India News / Statsguru: Gen Z's rage fuelled by joblessness, paper leaks and corruption

Statsguru: Gen Z's rage fuelled by joblessness, paper leaks and corruption

The anti-paper leak law highlights deeper challenges as India misses education spending targets, youth unemployment remains high, and Gen Z protests gain momentum

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters wave the national flag during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Sneha SasikumarJayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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Parliament recently passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at tackling the recurring issue of paper leaks in India. The controversy underscores deeper challenges facing the country’s youth. The Kothari Commission (1964) had recommended that the Centre and states spend six per cent of GDP on education, a target reaffirmed by the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The policy completed its six years on July 29 and yet this goal remains unmet, largely due to lower central spending. The gap between Bihar and Punjab, the top and bottom spender on education (measured as a proportion of their respective total expenditure) respectively, has also widened from 6.4 percentage points in FY19 to 14.04 percentage points in FY26. 
 
 
One in ten GenZs is jobless in India, three times the overall unemployment rate. This places India just behind Nepal in youth joblessness. Globally, protests surged from 67 in 2019 to 196 in 2023 and declined thereafter. India’s share of global protests has grown since 2019. 
 
 
Countries where Gen Z protests are most visible such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Peru, also score poorly on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, ranging from 23 to 41, reflecting persistent corruption challenges. 
 
 
Topics : national education policy StatsGuru education system Gen Z India protests