Statsguru: Gen Z's rage fuelled by joblessness, paper leaks and corruption

Parliament recently passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at tackling the recurring issue of paper leaks in India. The controversy underscores deeper challenges facing the country’s youth. The Kothari Commission (1964) had recommended that the Centre and states spend six per cent of GDP on education, a target reaffirmed by the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The policy completed its six years on July 29 and yet this goal remains unmet, largely due to lower central spending. The gap between Bihar and Punjab, the top and bottom spender on education (measured as a proportion of their respective total expenditure) respectively, has also widened from 6.4 percentage points in FY19 to 14.04 percentage points in FY26.