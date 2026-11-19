The National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday directed the CBI to file its response within three weeks in the personal insolvency proceedings against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, while asking all parties to jointly prepare a common compilation of documents.

A five-member special bench of the tribunal, headed by its President Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, also granted three weeks to the parties, including the resolution professional (RP), to file a single convenience compilation containing all documents they intend to rely upon during the proceedings.

"The CBI shall file its response within three weeks. The parties can also file the convenience compilation within three weeks," the bench said.

The bench also asked the CBI to file its response directly before the tribunal and ensure that its counsel appears in the proceedings.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed that the matter be listed on December 9 for the next hearing.

Earlier, during the last hearing on September 23, the NCLT issued notice to the probe agency CBI in the personal insolvency matter of Subhash Chandra and said the interim director restraining Essel Group Chairman from alienating property will continue till its final decision.

The NCLT issued notice after being informed that a creditor had filed a complaint before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting its enquiry.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the RP informed the bench that notices had been served on all respondents in compliance with its earlier directions and an affidavit of service had been filed. However, the RP would be moving an application seeking condonation of delay in filing the affidavit, as service on some parties had taken additional time.

The bench emphasised that there would be only one common convenience compilation, and all three sides - the RP, creditors and other respondents - would have to jointly prepare it. It clarified that the RP could not file a separate compilation and that all documents sought to be relied upon by the RP must also be included in the common set.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Subhash Chandra for allegedly inflating his net worth to avail loans from the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) and then becoming a defaulter, causing a loss of more than Rs 1,322 crore to the public-sector lender.

LICHFL alleged in its complaint, now part of the FIR, that Chandra submitted net-worth certificates used to secure approval and disbursal of two loans totalling Rs 980 crore.

The LICHFL was one of the lenders that had approached NCLT, opposing a recent repayment plan allowing creditors to recover only about Rs 6.5 crore from Chandra's personal estate against claims of roughly Rs 22,006 crore