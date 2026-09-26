Substance abuse among children is a child protection issue: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said substance abuse among children must be understood as a child protection issue, rather than as a matter of public health concern.

Delivering the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture on 'Childhood Beyond Drugs: Protection, Care and Reintegration' at the Bihar Lok Bhavan here, Justice Kant cited a recent Lancet study to say that at least one in five teenagers in India were at moderate to high risk of substance abuse.

"Substance abuse among children must be understood not only as a matter of public health concern, but as a child protection issue as well," he said.

Justice Kant stressed the need for a "child-sensitive response" to addiction to protect not only the child's physical and mental well-being but also their dignity and sense of self-worth.

He said, "Restoration means creating conditions in which a child can again experience what childhood ought to provide -- education, relationship, play, trust, and the confidence of a future beyond the present difficulty.