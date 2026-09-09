Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sugar imports remain viable despite fall in domestic prices: ISMA

Sugar imports remain viable despite fall in domestic prices: ISMA

Sugar imports continue to make commercial sense even as domestic prices of the sweetener soften, Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) President Niraj Shirgaokar said

sugar

Representative image for sugar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugar imports continue to make commercial sense even as domestic prices of the sweetener soften, Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) President Niraj Shirgaokar said on Wednesday.

His comments come against the backdrop of firming global sugar prices, after India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, last month permitted duty-free imports to shore up domestic supplies and keep retail prices in check ahead of the festival season.

"Imports are still viable despite declining domestic prices," Shirgaokar told reporters on the sidelines of the fourth edition of The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2026.

Ex-mill prices have fallen to Rs 43-44 a kg from a peak of Rs 65-67 a kg recorded two weeks ago, he said, adding that the impact on retail prices will take another one to two weeks to become visible.

 

Among a slew of measures to rein in prices, the government last month allowed duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of sugar.

Also Read

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

India's sugar flip-flop highlights fault lines in agri trade policy regimepremium

sugar

Govt cuts dealers' sugar stock holding to 2,000 qtls to curb retail prices

sugar

Centre releases fortnightly sugar quota for September, prices stay firm

sugar

Best of BS Opinion: Sustainable strategy needed for sugar and ethanol

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Sugar should be expensive, people above 40 should avoid it: Vijayvargiya

According to sources, mills have so far applied to import 8 lakh tonnes of the permitted quantity. However, they are now worried about the viability of these imports, as global prices have risen sharply amid tightening supplies and the start of Indian purchases.

Besides opening the import window, the government has also tightened stock-holding norms on bulk users and dealers to curb hoarding.

ISMA said it has flagged to the government the operational challenges mills are likely to face with early crushing.

"We have apprised the government of the difficulties mills might face in starting early crushing. Discussions with the government are ongoing," Shirgaokar said, adding that the industry remains optimistic about the outlook for the coming year on both production and ethanol allocation, even as it awaits clarity on the next crushing season.

The government, meanwhile, has accused mills of "jacking up" prices, maintaining that the country has adequate stocks. It has, however, lowered its production estimate for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) to 306 lakh tonnes, from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI DG ROHIT JAIN

Common tech dependencies could amplify financial system risks: RBI DG

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Rupee falls past 95/$ as crude surges; RBI steps in with dollar sales

How India can leverage the Indus water treaty

Indus Waters dispute tests State sovereignty against international law

Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Maharashtra

Maharashtra to soon bring DELTA Act to tokenise immovable properties

Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Maharashtra

Maharashtra readies India's first land tokenisation framework: Fadnavis

Topics : Sugar ISMA

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 7:09 PM IST