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Home / India News / Sugar trade body calls shortage fears 'unwarranted', urges steady supplies

Sugar trade body calls shortage fears 'unwarranted', urges steady supplies

"The recent rise in ex-factory sugar prices -- about 15 per cent in less than a month -- has created an unwarranted impression of a shortage," AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said

Sugar mill

Sugar mill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:01 PM IST

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The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) on Monday said that reports of a sugar shortage are unfounded, even as ex-factory prices rose about 15 per cent in less than a month, and urged its members to ensure steady availability of the sweetener across the country.

In a communication to its 700 affiliated principal members and associations, AISTA said the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) had, on July 17, jointly clarified that the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet domestic demand.

The sugar industry has also agreed to commence the 2026-27 season (October-September) at the earliest, depending on agro-climatic conditions, the association said.

 

"The recent rise in ex-factory sugar prices -- about 15 per cent in less than a month -- has created an unwarranted impression of a shortage," AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said in the communication.

He urged stakeholders across the sugar value chain -- mills, trade houses, wholesalers, distributors and institutional consumers -- to take "positive steps" to ensure the sweetener remains readily available nationwide.

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Vithalani pointed to the industry's track record during the Covid-19 pandemic, when supplies were maintained, and the effort was appreciated by the government.

"We must adopt a similar approach now," he said, calling on members to keep the "supply pipeline flowing smoothly" and avoid practices that could disrupt it.

He also asked members to refrain from panic buying or speculative stocking, comply with government norms, and disregard "misleading information or rumours".

In a separate open letter to stakeholders, AISTA said it remained optimistic about sugar availability, citing the industry's assurance of comfortable stock levels and the prospect of an early start to crushing.

The association added that it expects favourable weather, without excessive rainfall during the early harvest period, to allow cane cutting and crushing to proceed without interruption.

AISTA urged mills, traders and institutional buyers to strictly adhere to government regulations, ensure smooth operations, and rely on the assurances given by industry associations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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