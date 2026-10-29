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Home / India News / Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded France's Legion of Honour for business ties

Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded France's Legion of Honour for business ties

France's highest civilian distinction acknowledges the Bharti Enterprises chairman's longstanding role in expanding business cooperation and strategic engagement between the two countries

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Bharti Mittal has been honoured for his contributions to India-France economic cooperation and strategic business partnerships. | Image: Bloomberg

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

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 France has honoured Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, with its highest civilian distinction, the Legion of Honour, for his contribution to strengthening economic ties between India and France and his achievements in telecommunications and satellite communications.
 
French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou conferred the insignia of Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur, or Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, on Mittal during a ceremony at the Residence of France on October 28.
 
The honour recognises Mittal's role in promoting Indo-French business relations through strategic partnerships, investments and collaboration in digital infrastructure and satellite communications.
 
 
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Mathou highlighted Mittal's associations with French multinational insurance group AXA and telecommunications equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent. He also acknowledged Mittal's investment in Eutelsat, the French satellite operator, which supports France's ambition to strengthen its strategic independence in space communications.
 
Mathou said the award reflected France's appreciation for Mittal's longstanding commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties.
 
Accepting the award, Mittal said he was humbled by the recognition. He traced his association with France to 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. His engagement continues through his role as vice-chairman of Eutelsat.
 
The recognition comes as India and France deepen cooperation in space and digital technology under their Special Global Strategic Partnership, with telecommunications and satellite communications emerging as important areas of collaboration.

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Topics : Sunil Bharti Mittal France India-France Bharti AXA

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 4:07 PM IST