Sunjay Kapur estate case: SC urges Rani Kapur, Priya Kapur to mediate

The Supreme Court of India on Monday urged an amicable resolution in the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur, 80-year-old mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur , and Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Kapur over the Sona Group family trust, indicating that a drawn-out legal battle, particularly involving an elderly litigant, may not be constructive.

A Bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi addressed counsel, remarking, “Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight...go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

The Bench further observed that extending such disputes serves little purpose, especially at an advanced stage of life, adding, “You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight.”

The proceedings stem from a suit instituted by Rani Kapur questioning the validity of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was set up through fraudulent means to deprive her of her estate, including control of Sona Group companies.

The suit states that after she suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur took advantage of her condition and confidence, transferring her assets into the trust without informed consent. It is further alleged that she was made to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of routine formalities.

The conflict escalated after Sunjay Kapur’s death in June last year.

Rani Kapur claims that Priya Kapur subsequently moved to consolidate control over key Sona Group entities, resulting in a substantial portion of family assets being transferred to Priya Kapur and her children, leaving her excluded.

Parallel proceedings concerning control over the estate are pending before the Delhi High Court.

Before the Supreme Court, the present plea seeks maintenance of status quo with respect to alienation of trust properties.

Appearing for Rani Kapur, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that in matters involving “vast estates and huge contestations,” courts typically grant protective relief at the outset. Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the daughter, supported the plea, stating that they had been “left without anything.”

Senior Advocate Naveen Pahwa, appearing for certain grandchildren, also endorsed the claim, submitting that they had been excluded.

Emphasising the likelihood of prolonged litigation, the Bench encouraged a negotiated settlement, observing, “It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably...We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.”

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again next week.