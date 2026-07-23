Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supertech twin towers: SC defers hearing on plea seeking refund for buyers

Supertech twin towers: SC defers hearing on plea seeking refund for buyers

The bench deferred the hearing after it was told that three months' time be given to explore other options to satisfy the claims of the homebuyers

SC, Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred by three months the hearing on a plea seeking refund to homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers of real estate firm Supertech in Noida.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions that efforts were on to satisfy the claim of the homebuyers, who have not opted for alternative allotment.

The bench deferred the hearing after it was told that three months' time be given to explore other options to satisfy the claims of the homebuyers.

A lawyer, representing a few homebuyers, said they are not getting the refund and the last payment was made way back in 2024.

 

Earlier, the top court had said homebuyers of the now-razed twin-towers will be refunded on a pro-rata basis from the amount deposited by the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP). The real estate company is facing insolvency proceedings under the IBC.

The twin-towers at Emerald Court Project in Sector 93A of Noida were pulled down using explosives on August 28, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rule 176 and Rule 267: How are the two Rajya Sabha rules different?

Anna Hazare, anna

Anna Hazare undertakes 'maun andolan' to support protesting students

neet ug

No evidence links Sanjeev Mukhiya to Neet-UG 2024 paper leak case: CBI

mine, mines

Scientific mine closure gets ₹40,000 crore boost from the Centre

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India (Photo: PTI)

Govt resolved to ensure bright future for India's youth: Amit Shah

Topics : Supreme Court homebuyers Supertech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceSunteck RealtyUpcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result