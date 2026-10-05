We did not approve Form 6 modification: Supreme Court on ECI claim

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modification to Form 6, contradicting an earlier claim by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the additional declaration attached to the voter enrolment form during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had been upheld by the court.

“Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let us be clear. When the record is produced, we would like to see who has modified,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, according to Bar and Bench.

The oral observation came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning decisions allegedly taken by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar without the approval of the two other Election Commissioners.

The Bench, comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on petitions flagging “several decisions” allegedly taken by the poll panel without the approval of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The claim was first reported by The Indian Express.

The court said it would examine the decisions taken by the ECI and annul any found to be contrary to law. It, however, declined to pass an interim order stopping CEC Kumar from taking decisions until the petitions are finally decided.

What did the Supreme Court say about Form 6?

During Monday's hearing, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for one of the petitioners, raised concerns over changes made to Form 6, which is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls.

Responding to the submissions, CJI Kant clarified that the court had not approved any modified Form 6 and said it would examine the record to determine who had made the changes, Bar and Bench reported.

What is the controversy over Form 6?

Form 6 is the statutory form prescribed for people seeking inclusion of their names in electoral rolls.

During the SIR, an additional declaration was introduced requiring applicants to provide information on whether they or their parents or grandparents appeared on an electoral roll prepared during an earlier SIR.

Critics argued that the requirement could create an additional hurdle for first-time voters, particularly those whose families were not on older electoral rolls. Questions were also raised over whether the ECI could alter requirements linked to a statutory form without amending the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The requirement had reportedly drawn objections from Sandhu and Joshi. According to The Indian Express, the two Election Commissioners raised concerns over incorporating the declaration without an amendment to the rules.

The controversy intensified after reports said applicants could not submit the online form without responding to the declaration even though it was not marked as mandatory.

What had the Election Commission claimed?

The ECI has maintained that Form 6 itself was not amended and that the declaration was an additional requirement applicable during the SIR.

In its September 26 statement, the poll panel said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ECI was referring to the Supreme Court's May 27, 2026, judgment concerning the SIR exercise in Bihar, in which the court considered the poll body's power to seek additional documentation during revision of electoral rolls.

The additional declaration that subsequently became the subject of controversy was introduced later.

The ECI has since separated the statutory Form 6 from the SIR-related declaration on its online portal in states where the SIR has been completed.

What did the Supreme Court say on the CEC plea?

The Form 6 issue arose during the hearing of petitions questioning decisions allegedly taken by the CEC without the approval of the other two Election Commissioners.

One of the petitions, filed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, asked the court to determine whether the CEC individually exercised powers that legally belong to the Election Commission as a whole. It sought a declaration that such actions were unauthorised and appropriate legal action against them.

Senior advocate Vikash Singh, appearing for the petitioner, sought an interim direction restraining Kumar from taking further decisions and also sought his suspension.

The court, however, said suspending the CEC could affect the functioning of the Election Commission.

“If the CEC is suspended, the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) will be stalled,” the Bench said. “Who will conduct the elections?”

The court said it would first consider the responses of the parties concerned before passing any order.

The Bench also said it could examine and annul decisions that were not taken in accordance with the law.

“There is a mandatory law and we expect them to follow it. If there is any violation, we can very well undo it. If there is no unanimity or majority as mandated under the law, then the court can very well annul those decisions,” CJI Kant said.