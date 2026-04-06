Supreme Court declines to halt Adani's ₹14,543 cr JAL resolution plan

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the implementation of Adani Enterprises' Rs 14,543-crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited to proceed, turning down a plea by Vedanta Limited seeking a stay.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to interfere with the approvals granted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). At the same time, it directed the monitoring committee to obtain prior approval from the appellate tribunal before taking any significant steps and asked the NCLAT to decide the matter swiftly. The case is slated for the next hearing on April 10 before the appellate tribunal.

Vedanta, which lost out in the bidding process, has questioned the lenders’ decision to back Adani’s proposal, alleging that its own higher bid was overlooked and that the process was neither fair nor transparent. Its petition before the apex court came after unsuccessful attempts to secure relief from both the NCLT and the NCLAT.

On March 24, the NCLAT had declined to grant interim relief, permitting the plan’s implementation to continue subject to the final outcome of the appeal. It also refused to stop the delisting of Jaiprakash Associates, recording submissions from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) that any actions taken under the plan would automatically be reversed if the resolution were later set aside.

The CoC is the supreme decision-making body under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Appearing for Vedanta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the company’s Rs 17,926-crore offer was superior and would have yielded greater value for creditors, but lenders instead accepted a proposal involving roughly Rs 3,000 crore less. He cautioned that once implemented and payments made to over 15,000 creditors, reversing the process would be impractical.

“I want the matter to be heard; in the meantime, nothing should be done. Once the deal is implemented, it would be impossible to unscramble. We want to buy Formula One (circuit), the Formula One also with Jaypee, along with several other assets. All 15,000 creditors will be paid and gone. How will we get it back?” Sibal remarked.

Representing the CoC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that no irreversible steps would be taken immediately, noting that implementation, including delisting, would unfold over at least 50 days. He also disputed the scale of the difference between the bids, stating that the gap was about Rs 500 crore and that Adani’s proposal was stronger on qualitative parameters such as speed of upfront payments.

“Initially, Adani Enterprises, and the number of days in which upfront payment is made is better; the difference is 500, it’s not, my lord, the difference is double, that is the impression being created,” Mehta remarked.

Background

Mines and metals giant Vedanta had moved the Supreme Court on March 25, contesting the approval of Adani Enterprises' Rs 14,543 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), after failing to secure interim relief from the appellate tribunal. The petition was filed after the NCLAT refused to stay the implementation of the plan. Vedanta has named JAL’s resolution professional, Bhuvan Madan, as a respondent.

The company, which lost out in the insolvency process bidding, has consistently challenged the lenders’ decision to back Adani Enterprises, alleging that its own higher bid was overlooked and that the process was not conducted fairly.

On March 24, the NCLAT declined to halt the execution of the resolution plan, allowing it to proceed subject to the outcome of the appeal. The tribunal also refused to stay the delisting of JAL, recording submissions from the CoC that any action taken under the plan would be reversed if it were ultimately set aside.

Vedanta had earlier argued that it emerged as the highest bidder during the challenge process, quoting Rs 12,505.85 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis. It has claimed that Adani’s approved plan was lower in comparison, by roughly Rs 3,400 crore in overall value and about Rs 500 crore in NPV terms. The company has also alleged that it was neither given reasons for rejection nor an opportunity to clarify its proposal.

In November last year, Vedanta submitted a revised offer, increasing upfront cash to around Rs 6,563 crore and proposing an equity infusion of Rs 800 crore, which, it said, would enhance creditor recoveries.

However, lenders rejected the revised bid, stating it was submitted after the deadline and that reopening the process would compromise fairness. The CoC has defended its decision, stating that resolution plans are assessed on multiple parameters, including upfront recovery, feasibility, viability, and execution timelines, rather than solely on headline value.

Adani’s proposal, which includes about Rs 6,000 crore in upfront payment and a shorter repayment horizon of roughly two years, was considered more favourable than Vedanta’s staggered payment plan extending up to five years. The NCLT, in its order dated March 17, upheld the lenders’ decision, reiterating that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is paramount unless there is a clear legal infirmity.

Adani’s plan secured about 94 per cent approval from financial creditors, exceeding the statutory threshold, with National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) playing a key role. The value of Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan stands at about Rs 15,343 crore, including Rs 800 crore earmarked for capital expenditure and working capital. Against admitted claims of Rs 60,637 crore, this translates into a recovery of roughly 24 per cent.

Jaiprakash Associates has a land bank of nearly 4,000 acres in Noida and Greater Noida, and along the Yamuna Expressway, along with projects such as Jaypee Greens and the Jaypee International Sports City near the upcoming Noida International Airport.