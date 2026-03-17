Supreme Court ends 3-month age bar on maternity leave for adoptive mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that adoptive mothers cannot be denied maternity leave simply because the child they adopt is older than three months, Bar and Bench reported. The ruling removes a key restriction in the law and recognises that adoptive mothers and their children have similar needs, regardless of the child’s age.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan struck down Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020. This provision allowed maternity leave for adoptive mothers only if the child adopted was below three months of age.

The apex court said this condition was unfair and violated the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

‘No rational basis for distinction’

Explaining its reasoning, the top court said the law made an unreasonable distinction between adoptive mothers based on the age of the child.

ALSO READ: New labour codes likely to drive wider adoption of fixed-term employment The Bench stressed that adoptive children must be treated on par with biological children, both in law and in society. "Although biology has traditionally been the predominant lens through kinship, adoption is an equally valid pathway. It is not biology that constitutes, it is the shared meaning. Biological factors by themselves do not determine family. Adopted child is not different from natural child," the top court said, as quoted by news report.

PIL challenged maternity law provision

The judgment came on a public interest litigation filed by Hamsanandini Nanduri. The plea challenged Section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

This provision, added through a 2017 amendment, granted 12 weeks of maternity leave to adoptive mothers only if the child was below three months old.

The petitioner argued that this age limit was arbitrary and violated Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution, the news report said.

The plea also pointed out that the provision created an artificial classification between adopted children based only on age. It failed to consider how adoption works in India under the Juvenile Justice Act and related regulations.

According to the petition, the restriction affected both the rights of adoptive mothers and the emotional and social needs of adopted children.

New law replaced old Act during proceedings

The case was reserved for judgment on December 12, 2025. However, before the verdict could be delivered, a legal change took place, the news report said.

The government notified parts of the Social Security Code, 2020 on November 21, 2025. This law replaced several older laws, including the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.