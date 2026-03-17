Group insurance payouts not deductible from motor accident compensation: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the claim amount received through employer-provided group insurance schemes or other social security benefits cannot be deducted from compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, reported LiveLaw.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale issued the ruling while hearing a batch of appeals against a Karnataka High Court decision that had refused to allow the deduction of group insurance benefits from compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act following a road accident death.

What was the case?

The appeals arose from two motor accident cases in Karnataka, where victims died after being hit by buses driven negligently. In both cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunals awarded compensation but deducted amounts received by the families under employer-provided group insurance schemes.

The Karnataka High Court later set aside these deductions. The transport corporation and insurer challenged these rulings in the Supreme Court, arguing that such benefits should be adjusted against the compensation, and a claimant should not gain twice from the same accident. The core issue before the Court was whether amounts received through group insurance could be deducted from compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The apex court said amounts received by the dependants of the deceased under employer-provided group insurance or other contractual or social security benefits cannot be treated as "pecuniary advantages" liable to be deducted from compensation

awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

ALSO READ: No motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed as time-barred, says SC "Such benefits arise out of an independent contractual relationship and lack the requisite nexus with the statutory compensation payable for death in a motor vehicle accident. The principle of balancing loss and gain cannot therefore be invoked to diminish the statutory entitlement of the claimants to just compensation," the court added.

It further said it finds no ground to to interfere with the high court order that sets aside the deductions made by the tribunal.