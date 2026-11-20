The Supreme Court on Friday sought an explanation from its Registry for failing to list an Enforcement Directorate (ED) appeal for nearly three years, despite repeated directions to take up the matter.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, expressed displeasure over the delay in listing the appeal challenging anticipatory bail granted to businessman Raman Singhal in a money laundering case.

“Why has this matter not been listed? September 2023, September 2024, September 2025, September 2026. This is what I want to know,” the CJI asked.

When a lawyer suggested that the delay could have been due to the non-availability of Benches, the CJI responded, “All Benches are available.”

Justice Bagchi described the lapse as “nothing but institutional lethargy”.

The CJI subsequently directed the Registry to explain why the matter had not been listed despite earlier judicial directions. However, the court declined to entertain the ED's appeal, observing that the trial had progressed substantially.

The appeal arose from a January 30, 2023, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting anticipatory bail to Singhal in a case involving an alleged bank fraud of ₹155.21 crore.

The ED alleged that Mahesh Timbers Private Limited had fraudulently enhanced Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) and diverted the funds obtained through these transactions to Amazon Exports Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company in which Singhal was a director.

According to the agency, the transactions resulted in a loss of ₹155.21 crore to the bank. Singhal was named as one of the accused in the money laundering investigation.

While granting him anticipatory bail, the high court had taken note of the fact that the ED had already filed its prosecution complaint. It also observed that Singhal could not be arrested at that stage without a warrant from the trial court.

The ED challenged the high court's decision before the Supreme Court in May 2023. The apex court issued notice in September 2023 and subsequently passed several directions for relisting the matter, including orders for its listing for final hearing or disposal.

Despite these directions, the appeal remained pending without an effective hearing for almost three years.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Singhal, expressed surprise at the delay, saying he had been practising in the Supreme Court since 1990 and had rarely encountered such a situation.

Senior Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, suggested that the delay could be because Dave was not in the Supreme Court Registry.

“Don't quibble with me about all these things. I am only saying these things don't happen,” Dave responded.

The Bench was also informed that the trial had commenced and eight witnesses had already been examined. Taking note of the progress in the trial, the court declined to entertain the ED's appeal and disposed of the petition.

However, it clarified that the order granting anticipatory bail would neither be treated as a precedent nor influence the outcome of the trial.

“The impugned (challenged) order shall neither be treated as a precedent nor shall have any impact on the outcome of the trial,” the court said.